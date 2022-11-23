Kuche v chekmedzhe

Not Available

A-5-year-old boy of divorced parents is sitting all day long at home, watching TV. His mother is full-timer, and the father visits him just occasionally. The only dream of the boy is to have a puppy. So, he and three friends of his decide to buy a pup. No sooner said than done. The kids are ready to do everything for their pet, but the heartlessness and lack of understanding of the part of their relatives and neighbors bereaves them of such of joy. The puppy is destined for a village, and the kid is once again all alone at home, watching TV.