Kudiyirundha Koyil

Twins Sekhar (Master Sekhar) and Anand (Master Sekhar) along with Mangalam (Pandari Bai), their mother witness their father (S.V.Ramdass) being killed by escaped prisoner Nagappan (M. N. Nambiar), and are grief-stricken. This prompts the family to leave to Chennai in order to pursue a new life. But when Sekhar gets down from the train to fetch some water, it leaves without him. Nagappan arrives and kidnaps Sekhar, who is raised as a criminal, unaware that the same man killed his father. Years later, the now-grown up Sekhar (MGR) who calls himself "Babu", is an established criminal and is the most wanted man in the city. On the other hand, Anand (MGR) is a club-dancer and neither are aware of each other's existence. During a police encounter, Babu is fatally wounded and seeks shelter in Mangalam 's house, although he does not recognise her as his mother. He develops a soft corner for her