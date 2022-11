Not Available

Inadvertently separated as children, twin brothers Shekhar and Mohan live very dissimilar lives. Raised by the villain who murdered their father, Shekhar turns to crime, while Mohan lives with his mother and becomes an entertainer. But when the boys grow up, their lives intersect in an unexpected way. M.G. Ramachandran, Pandari Bhai, Jayalalitha, M.N. Nabiar and Nagesh star in this classic Indian drama directed by K. Sankar.