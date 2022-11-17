Kule Kurt - Cowboyen fra Østerøy

Not Available

And the Oscar goes to - Kurt Olav Helle. Make sure you remember the name. He will become a big star in Hollywood and make films full of raw action and hot chicks. But before the dream becomes reality the 51-year-old lonely man lives in Lonevåg, where he collects movies and old Donald Duck magazines. He sings karaoke, writes screenplays and sends out hopeful applications to fund his projects. Even though Kurt suffers from Parkinson's syndrome, he never gives up his dream of one day becoming a movie star.