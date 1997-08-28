1997

Kull the Conqueror

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 28th, 1997

Studio

Universal Pictures

A barbarian named Kull becomes ruler after defeating the old king in battle, thus receiving his crown. But direct heirs of the king, trying to topple Kull and regain the throne, bring an old witch queen Akivasha back to life. Their plan backfires, however, as Akivasha plans to have her demon lords rule the kingdom alone. The only thing that can stop her is the breath of the god Volka, and Kull.

Cast

Kevin SorboKull
Tia CarrereAkivasha
Thomas Ian GriffithGeneral Taligaro
LitefootAscalante
Roy BrocksmithTu
Harvey FiersteinJuba

