Not Available

Surfers of every stripe, from resident stars to touring pros, turn out for the spring 2003 Tahiti session to face the "swell from hell." To the seaside gallery's astonishment, wave riders Cory Lopez, Strider Wasilewski and Malik Joyeux tow into bombs and survive. In the main event -- the Billabong Tahiti Pro -- Kelly Slater zigzags through mind-boggling sections to nab his second Teahupoo title in a classic final against Taj Burrow.