The documentary Kumbia Queers: More Louder Bitte shows six Latin-American musicians touring through Germany in 2011. The sound of the Kumbia Queers has its source in a mix of rock, pop, punk and Cumbia with a shade of queer. In their European Tour they present their reinterpretation of Cumbia, a musical style, which is known as chauvinistic and misogynistic in its lyrics and aesthetics. The Cumbia proposed by Ali, Pilar, Flor, Pat, Inés and Juana is strongly influenced by their past. Their political, musical, cultural ideas, their Do-it-Yourself style and the recent Argentinian history still have an effect on the content of their lyrics, their performance and their way of life. Through the musicians we learn how to survive by making music in Argentina and México and how the Queer and danceable way of being Punk is perceived there.