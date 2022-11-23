Kumi to Tulip

Not Available

Kumi is a little girl who lives in a world with sparkling metal skyscrapers, and where robots support everything. Kumi's playground is a garden by one of those skyscrapers with a man-made water fountain, artificial vegetation, and digital water and butterflies. Kumi meets an old man who visits the park every day to paint the artificial flowers. The old man tells Kumi of when he discovered a "breathing" tulip sprouting amidst the artificial flowers, and the two decide to watch over the tulip together as it grows. (From ANN)