Kumki (Tamil: கும்கி) is a 2012 Tamil film directed by Prabu Solomon. The movie marks the debut of Vikram Prabhu. The story revolves around a mahout (portrayed by Vikram) and his trained elephant. The film is being produced by director N. Lingusamy on his banner Thirupathi Brothers. It was released on December 14, 2012. The film also released in Telugu as Gajaraju.