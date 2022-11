Not Available

Kumkumacheppu is a 1996 Indian Malayalam film, directed by Thulasidas and produced by R. Mukesh Mehta. The film stars Shobhana, Manoj K. Jayan, KPAC Lalitha and Jagadish in the lead roles. The film has musical score by S. P. Venkatesh.This film is the Malayalam remake of Telugu film Maavichiguru, which released about 2 months earlier in that year.