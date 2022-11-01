Not Available

A wealthy wife and a failing businessman on a quest for answers, journey in different ways, to a path to higher consciousness. Their hunger for understanding and spiritual being leads them to a phenomena that has existed since the beginning of man. It is self evident that all men are created equal, yet some perform extraordinary achievements and others live a life of emptiness never reaching their full potential. There is a force that everyone is entitled to, that can bring the fulfillment their lives desire. That evolutionary force is Kundalini. Beyond science, beyond religion; Kundalini is the SOURCE of the FORCE. This untapped powerful resource available for centuries within every human body is still unexplained, mysterious and kept secret till today.