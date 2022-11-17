Kundalini Yoga To Detox and Destress

Not Available

Musician and yoga teacher Maya Fiennes combines her talents to create a stunningly beautiful Kundalini practice focused on fortifying the bodys stress defenses. Maya uses movement, breath, mantra, and chantsall set to her own exhilarating musicto awaken the spirit, energize the body, and relax the mind. These movement sequences are designed to detoxify and strengthen kidneys and adrenals, the bodys first line of defense against stress-induced illness. Among the easiest styles of yoga to learn, Kundalini can produce dramatic results quickly. Youll feel more awake and aware, healthier, and better able to face everyday challenges.