Kundalini Yoga with Gurmukh

    Awaken your spirit and discover your true potential with Kundalini Yoga. "Kundalini" is a powerful spiritual energy that lies within us all. Based on ancient healing techniques from India, Kundalini yoga helps you unlock this energy, strengthen your body, still your mind, and set your spirit free. Celebrated yoga teacher Gurmukh guides you through an invigorating series of self-paced yoga sets that give your body an active workout and help you develop inner peace and outer strength. This is a yoga practice to help you thrive amid the challenges of today's stress-filled world. Kundalini Yoga takes you on a journey of joyful self-discovery and complements all other yoga practices and exercise programs. Experience a radiant transformation as you build long-lasting health benefits and increase your endurance

