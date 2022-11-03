Kung Ako na Lang Sana

Not Available

Emmy and Vince started out as casual friends in their college barkada until parallel events in their lives drew them closer to later become the best of friends. This is despite their opposite personalities Emmy is driven in her career and domineering among her friends but possesses a heart of gold, while Vince is the ever-cool type of guy who has this laid-back attitude towards life. Although not being physically close to and not constantly communicating with each other for extended periods of time, they manage to affect and influence each other's lives over the years until they find themselves falling in love with each other. Fearful of losing the friendship they have invested much on, they choose not to let the other know of their true feelings.. until much later on.