Kung Ayaw Mo, Huwag Mo!

Not Available

Doris is a loving yet strict sister to Ditas, who could not make decisions on her own. Doris has always treated her younger sister like a child to the point that Ditas feels smothered by her sister’s attention. One day Doris gets impressed with a young cab driver Miko who volunteered to fix her eatery’s broken electric fuse box. Doris hires him as Ditas’ official school service driver. Ditas initially protested but she yielded to her sister’s demand nonetheless. The two then started to secretly date each other. On the other hand, Doris’ world was turned upside down when her ex-flame Mike showed up to her. Because of Mike’s persistence Doris decided to open up her heart for the second time. However, as the two sisters’ respective romantic relationship become stable, Doris learned about Ditas’ affair with Miko.