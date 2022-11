Not Available

Get set for more funky hip-hop kung fu action -- comic book style -- with Volume 4 of the hilariously creative martial arts series. Classic kung fu films are cut down and freshened up with comic-infused graphics and voice-overs and tunes from musical artists such as Afrika Bambaataa, Biz Markie, Guru, Masta Ace and many other top international and underground stars. This volume features Episode 7 ("Dirty Dee") and Episode 8 ("Funky Bottoms").