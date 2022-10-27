Kung Fu Angels

Not Available

An unruly and spoiled girl Nancy is sent to the Physical Education College, which cultivates students into sports elites with strict regulations. Although her cousin Ken tries to help her get used to the ascetic life there, it doesn’t turn out as he intended. In order to pursue the handsome captain Tom, Nancy quits her favorite volleyball, but joins the Kung Fu team. What really annoys her is another girl Tina, who sees Nancy’s crush on Tom, is still chummy with Tom. Experiencing inter-school Kung Fu tournament enables Nancy to learn a lot from the Principle, her teammates and even rivals. Through tears and pains, the young ones grow up and get closer to their dreams. Since then, Nancy has found that practicing Kung Fu is no longer for wooing a guy…