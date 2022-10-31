Kung Fu Hip Hop 2

Not Available

Qingdao, Shandong province, China, the present day. Letian (Berlin Chen), leader of hip-hop dance group Encore, meets rich kid Mianmian (Zhou Qiqi) when she enrols at a dance studio where he teaches. Mianmian's Latin dance partner-cum-fiance Ranqiu (Michael Tse) has asked her to take hip-hop lessons to expand her style so they can make a splash at a forthcoming competition in the U.S. Things don't go well at the start between the easygoing Letian and snooty Mianmian, and meanwhile Encore loses one of its key dancers, Wang Zi (Chiu Sheng-yi), when he signs a management contract with local dance-club owner Ye (Ma Jing) in order to pay his mother's medical bills. Between romancing Mianmian, Letian has to prove that Encore still has the goods.