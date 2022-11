Not Available

Iron Neck Li (Chi Kuan Chun) signs on as a personal bodyguard for a Chinese prince. The potentate plans to visit the lawless island of Formosa, where criminals lie in wait -- highwaymen who would love to take a crack at the rich prince. But garden-variety brigands are the least of Li's worries when he encounters a powerful clan. Li must now put everything on the line to save the young prince.