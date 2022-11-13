Kung Fu Kid

Not Available

This classical tale of Shaolin Temple disciples versus the Manchurian Ching government displays Shaolin martial arts at its best in empty hand combat. After the siege of the Shaolin Monastery by the Ching gevernment in the 18th century, students of Shaolin led by Hung See-Kwan, continue to rebel agains the Manchus. Hung then joins forces with the well-known hero Fong Sai Yuk. Hung is now a wanted criminal by Ching leader Kow Ching Chung, former disciple of Shaolin. Fong's association with Hung brings tragedy to his family as they are raided and killed by Kow's troops. Fong and Hung prepare for the final battle as they vow to bring Kow to his knees to avenge Shaolin and their families.