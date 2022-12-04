Kung Fu Killers: Top 10 Deadliest Kung Fu Weapons

Not Available

This documentary is counting down the top 10 deadliest Kung Fu weapons and fighting techniques. The Kung Fu documentary shows uses of famous Chinese weapons, including rare and unconfirmed weapons like the flying guillotine. In Chinese, Kung Fu can be used in contexts completely unrelated to martial arts, and refers colloquially to any individual accomplishment or skill cultivated through long and hard work. The origins of Chinese martial arts can be traced over 6,000 years ago to self-defense needs, hunting activities and military training in ancient China. Hand-to-hand combat and weapons practice were important components in the training of Chinese soldiers.