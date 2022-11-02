Kung Fu Mahjong 2

Not Available

Fanny is a skilled mahjong player and young housewife, who's usually forbidden from her tile-clicking addiction by husband Johnny. However, when Johnny falls in with gambler Demon, Fanny gets sent packing. Johnny takes up with Demon's sister Curvy, and Fanny is left alone and seems to lose her mahjong-playing skills. Luckily, she receives additional training from her mahjong mentor Three Tiles, who also schooled Auntie Fei, as well as sexy player-in-training First Love. With the aid of her mahjong sisters, brother, plus Auntie Fei's husband Chi Mo Sai, Fanny regroups in time to take on Curvy, Demon, and Johnny at a climactic mahjong tournament.