Not Available

Kung Fu Mahjong 3: The Final Duel

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In the wake of his father's heart attack, Ken must battle his father's mistress -- who persuaded her lover to transfer the grand master title to her in the event of his death -- for the rightful claim to the family fortune in a riveting game of mah-jongg. Husband-and-wife team Qiu and Wah Yuen reprise their roles for the third and final installment of this high-voltage comedy franchise that combines the best parts of martial arts and gambling.

Cast

Roger KwokKen
Shirley YeungNancy
Yuen QiuAuntie Toni
Ha YueUncle Man
Natalis ChanGrand Slam Ben
Sammy LeungDanny

