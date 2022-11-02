Kung Fu Mahjong 3: The Final Duel

Not Available

In the wake of his father's heart attack, Ken must battle his father's mistress -- who persuaded her lover to transfer the grand master title to her in the event of his death -- for the rightful claim to the family fortune in a riveting game of mah-jongg. Husband-and-wife team Qiu and Wah Yuen reprise their roles for the third and final installment of this high-voltage comedy franchise that combines the best parts of martial arts and gambling.