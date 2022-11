Not Available

The Shaolin Monks brilliant new show 'Kung Fu Masters Live' was filmed at London's Peacock Theatre. 20 monks and five young trainees amaze us with their hypnotic and pain defying feats. Monks are lifted aloft sharpened spears, sandwiched betwen beds of nails, break marble slabs with their heads, swallow swords, perform handstands on two finger tips and do endless back flips using heads not hands.