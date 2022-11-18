Kung Fu Mulan

Not Available

Mulan grew up in a martial arts family, has a dream to become a female warrior in the Kingdom. By forced to join the army in her father’s stead, she finds a way to express herself. However, during a mission that she was supposed to assassinate the Crown prince of a hostile kingdom, she never knows that this decision changed her life entirely. They fell in love. From then on, she has a new goal, not to fight for her achievement but to bring peace for the people of both countries. In the end, she triumphed over the villain and also understood the true meaning of being a warrior.