Kung Fu of Tai Kwan Do

Action & Adventure, Martial Arts, Military & War Action - World War II rages on as a young Chinese soldier (Bolo Yeung) grapples with the harsh realities of trying to survive on the battlefield. The Chinese rebels continue to hold their siege against the advancing Japanese forces, and their determination is showcased in one grueling yet mesmerizing martial arts sequence after another. But can the rebels' strategy save them, or will it end up failing them as their defenses crumble one by one?