2024

Kung Fu Panda 4

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Mike Mitchell

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 8th, 2024

Studio

DreamWorks Animation

After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Golden Globe nominee Jack Black), is called upon by destiny to … give it a rest already. More specifically, he’s tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

Cast

Jack BlackPo (voice)
AwkwafinaZhen (voice)
Jonathan Ke QuanHan (voice)
Viola DavisChameleon (voice)
Dustin HoffmanMaster Shifu (voice)
Ian McShaneTai Lung (voice)

