This installment of the Kung Fu Theater collection presents a martial arts classic from the vaults of Hong Kong cinema, the Shaw Brothers-produced Attack of the Venoms (1983). With Chinese opera singers dropping like flies, investigators are scrambling to solve the mystery. Is the ancient curse of the Joy God to blame, or is it the work of a more earthly evil? Chiang Sheng, Lu Feng and Chin Tien Chi co-star.