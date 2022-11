Not Available

Featuring plenty of high-kicking, fist-flying action, this installment of the Kung Fu Theater collection presents Invincible Hero (1973), a martial arts classic from the vaults of Hong Kong cinema. Summoning his skills to defeat a troublesome local thug, a martial arts student (Barry Chan) emerges victorious. But when his enemy retaliates by trying to rape a female classmate, it's definitely time for a rematch. Chan Wai Lau and Liu Ping co-star.