Kung Fu Yoga

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shinework Media

Chinese archeology professor Jack teams up with beautiful Indian professor Ashmita and assistant Kyra to locate lost Magadha treasure. In a Tibetan ice cave, they find the remains of the royal army that had vanished together with the treasure, only to be ambushed by Randall, the descendent of a rebel army leader. When they free themselves, their next stop is Dubai where a diamond from the ice cave is to be auctioned. After a series of double-crosses and revelations about their past, Jack and his team travel to a mountain temple in India, using the diamond as a key to unlock the real treasure.

Cast

Jackie ChanJack
Sonu SoodRandall
LayXiaoguang
Amyra DasturKyra
Paul Philip ClarkMax
Aarif LeeJones Lee

