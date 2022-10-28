Not Available

Kung Hei Fat Choy

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Money God was being naughty in heaven and as a punishment, he was sent to Earth to do good deeds for humans. On Earth, he meets Fung, a restaurant owner and his son Ben. Money God guides Fung to success and his business begins to rise while also helping him fend off loan shark Mo. At the same time, Money God tries to woo Fung's younger sister Ellen. Later, Mo learns of the Money God and unsuccessfully tries to exploit him. As his popularity spreads across Hong Kong, cops, triads and ghostbusters start trailing the Money God.

Cast

Michael Chan Wai-ManAh Man
Karl MakaGrabbing Gold
Dean ShekMr. Fung
Alan TamMoney God
Shing Fui-On
George LamMr Mo

