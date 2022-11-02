Kung Kaya Mo, Kaya Ko Rin!

Not Available

Mac is a family man who works as an agent of the government (NISA). He is tasked to secure the surroundings of the venue and protect the delegates of the upcoming APEC Summit event. Due to the nature of his job, Mac almost always misses out on the important family. His wife Sally has had it nearly up to her neck in being patient with him. One day Sally sees Mac in a restaurant with a girl. She immediately flames from rage and jealousy. Little does she know that Mac plays undercover toward a suspected terrorist, a voluptuous, lady. Sally thought that her husband is having an affair with the woman and made a scene in the restaurant. Sally declares to end their relationship as husband and wife discreetly in consideration of their son’s feelings.