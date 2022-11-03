Kungen kommer

A travelling theater-company performs Offenbach's "The Beautiful Helene" when an officer in the audience notices the similarity in appearance between the leading actor Leonard Pettersson and the king Charles XV.With Pettersson dressed as the king and the other actors as the royal suite, they all go to Herrsunda castle where the officer is trying to make an impression on his fiance. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.
|Gull Natorp
|Adèle Löwencreutz
|Håkan Westergren
|Charles-Emile Spaak
|Olga Andersson
|Countess Ehrencrona
|Åke Ohberg
|Carl Henrik von Grimm
|Semmy Friedmann
|Italian fireworks expert
|Theodor Berthels
|Browander
