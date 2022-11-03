Not Available

Kungen kommer

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A travelling theater-company performs Offenbach's "The Beautiful Helene" when an officer in the audience notices the similarity in appearance between the leading actor Leonard Pettersson and the king Charles XV.With Pettersson dressed as the king and the other actors as the royal suite, they all go to Herrsunda castle where the officer is trying to make an impression on his fiance. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.

Cast

Gull NatorpAdèle Löwencreutz
Håkan WestergrenCharles-Emile Spaak
Olga AnderssonCountess Ehrencrona
Åke OhbergCarl Henrik von Grimm
Semmy FriedmannItalian fireworks expert
Theodor BerthelsBrowander

