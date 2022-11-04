Kuningasjätkä

Not Available

Topi's mother, who is also Tenho's wife dies and Tenho and Topi have to move out from the town because they don't have enough money to pay their rent. Tenho gets a job as a lumberjack (which by the way is the title in Finnish). The movie tells the story about Tenho and his 10 years old son who both have to grow up in the same summer. Written by Mikko Saranen