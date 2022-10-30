Not Available

Jayaraman is popularly known as Kunjaliyan(Young Brother-in-law) in Gopalapuram, a village in the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border. He is the younger brother of three sisters. The sisters were caring him as their own child since the death of his father and mother. Jayaraman was the pet of his sisters and he was not interested in to do any job. He is lazy. Everything was perfect until the sisters got married. The brothers in law were not interested in Jayaraman at all and they were not considered him as their younger brother. One day he left Gopalapuram to become a millionaire. Somehow he reached Dubai after years he left from Gopalapuram and he managed to get a job there. Unfortunately he got terminated from his job due to the due global recession. He is forced to go back to Gopalapuram and he is not interested in his return to his village without being a millionaire.