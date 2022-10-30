Not Available

Kunjananthante Kada

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Kunjananthante Kada is a 2013 Malayalam drama film written and directed by Salim Ahamed. The film stars Mammootty in the titular role, as a shopkeeper, alongside debutante actress Nyla Usha while Salim Kumar and Balachandra Menon play other pivotal roles. The story is about a small-time shopkeeper in Kannur and his attempt to find his own place in a rapidly changing world.

Cast

MammoottyKunjananthan
Nyla UshaChithira
Salim Kumar
Balachandra Menon
Esther AnilKunjananthan's daughter
Siddique

