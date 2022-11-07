Not Available

Kunjattakilikal movie plots the love beyond the level of teacher-student and thats the best part of it. Vishwanatha Menon (M. GSoman) who is the father of Balakrishnan (Mohanlal)and his elder brother Ramachandran. The elder one dies leaving behind 4 children of his, whom Balakrishnan take home. Then there is a good amount of humor with these children and their tricks on the tuition master(Alummooddan). Balakrishnan falls in love with the new tuition mistress Usha (Shobhana). But her greedy parents want to marry her very rich. Usha