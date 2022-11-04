Kunukkitta Kozhi

Not Available

Jagadish is a poor man who gets by any way possible in life. At a job interview place he get a tip that the manager is a big cricket fan. So , Jagadish pretends to be one , but it backfires when the appointed manager does not come in and his father who hates cricket does the interview and he does not get the job. A woman pretends to be Jagadish's wife for her interview, to get sympathy for having a cricket crazed husband and gets the job. Jagadish finds out and demands 1/3 the payment every week from her for getting the job , by saying he was her husband. The rest of the story forms how they fight over the job/payment and the hilarious situations that happens when their lives intersect.