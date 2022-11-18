KUNYAZA - The African art of love

Not Available

KUNYAZA describes an ancient African sexual practice, which is primarily about the pleasure of women. With the help of a tapping technique on the erect penis, you light the fire of your partner and set her in ecstasy so that she can experience multiple orgasms during your lovemaking. With a little practice, this technique even leads to female ejaculation (squirting). The size of the penis does not matter at all, so that all men can use their best piece as an effective love instrument. Kunyaza is an invitation to rediscover an ancient treasure of intense erotic experience in an uncomplicated and at the same time extremely joyful way and to give your wife highlights never experienced before. But even the male sexual partner is not neglected in this lovemaking. Because it is you who stimulates your partner with the erect penis. So what the woman experiences gives you extremely pleasurable sensations. Because what could be nicer than getting your partner to orgasm!