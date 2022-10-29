Kurai Kurai

Not Available

A journey based on tales of the wind, about life and death, through the land of the kuraï (tumbleweed), where nothing is as it seems. A withered, thorny, uprooted bush rolls over the bare steppe. It's a kurai, a tumbleweed. It appears dead. But in this land nothing is what it seems. An old woman tells how she can still be surprised by the kurai. Like a young man, it leaves its seed on the plain. It brings messages from far away. It has been everywhere, and everywhere keeps its ear to the ground. It has taken much, and has left much behind.