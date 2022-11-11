Kurai Ondrum Illai

Not Available

Kuraiondrumillai is a heart-warming love story which deals with interpersonal relationship issues encompassing a subtle social message and economic developmental possibilities in rural India. Krishna (Hero) is an optimist who sees positives in every situation yet has a deep hidden wounds from his past relationship. Sandhya (Heroine) is a sensitive girl whose heart desire to find a true companion but she fears choosing a wrong person. When they meet each other and fall in love they understand the basics of relationship. Krishna's relationship issues with sandhya and resistance from his higher officials to execute his ideas in rural projects takes him through a transformational experience.