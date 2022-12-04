Kuro shitagi no onna: Yokujô no akai mitsu

Not Available

The woman (Ayumi Kimino) who woke up at the hospital had lost her memory. Hiroki, the man who took care of me, claims to be her fiancée, is told that she has no relatives, and is told that her name is Rie. After leaving the hospital, Rie will live with Hiroki in the house she was planning to live in. As her life with Hiroki goes by without being able to regain her memory, a woman in black underwear, who is disorganized, begins to flash back with occasional severe headaches. One day, Rie goes out to the city without telling Hiroki, finds a woman with a flashy appearance at a twilight intersection, and follows her to be attracted. Although she lost sight of the woman who disappeared at the bar, the woman who reappeared called Satomi (Iku Sakuragi) and called Rie "Lily 姐 -san!" ...