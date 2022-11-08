Not Available

Many years after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, the survivors (called hibakusha in Japanese) are still physically and emotionally devastated by the event. Kuroi Ame ni Utarete tells the interlocking stories of a group of survivors who frequent Stand Akauma, a bar: Takeshi, who lost his entire family; Tomoko, a prostitute horribly burned in the bombing; her younger brother Junji, who scrabbles on the fringes of society; Eiko, a pregnant young woman whom he loves; and Yuri, another prostitute who is determined to secure a brighter future for her blind son.