Zhao-ping, a young Chinese artist, lives in an artists’ community near Bejing with his Japanese girlfriend Hana. One day he sees a black square floating in the sky. When the object lands, a bewildered naked man appears from it. He looks Japanese, but he doesn’t know who he is, or where he came from. Zhao-ping takes him under his wing. Is it an alien visitor? Then how is it possible that everyone the stranger meets thinks they know him from somewhere?