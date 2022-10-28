1971

Kuroneko

  • Horror
  • Fantasy

Release Date

May 25th, 1971

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

In the Sengoku period, a woman and her daughter are raped and murdered by soldiers during a time of civil war. Afterwards, a series of samurai returning from the war through that area are found mysteriously dead with their throats torn out. The governor calls in a wild and fierce young hero to quell what is evidently an Onryō ghost. He encounters the two beautiful women in an eerie, beautiful scene. After spiritual purification, he meets the demon in a thrilling fight.

Cast

Nobuko OtowaYone (Mother)
Kiwako TaichiShige (Daughter-in-Law)
Kei SatôRaiko
Taiji TonoyamaA Farmer
Rokko TouraA Samurai
Hideo KanzeMikado

