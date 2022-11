Not Available

Middle-aged man Ken Kamoshida (Muga Tsukaji) is a fortune teller and his life revolves around superstitions. Since he and his wife (Megumi Yasu) separated, Ken Kamoshida's life has been messy. One day, he comes across 2 black kittens which represents a symbol for misfortune. He has difficulty in raising the kittens, but he uses the kittens to help read the fortunes of others. In the process, he discovers what's really important to him.