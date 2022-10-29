Not Available

Kuroshitsuji: The Most Beautiful DEATH in The World

  • Music
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

England, the 19th Century. The almighty butler Sebastian of the Phantomhive House: the "evil nobles" that are contracted to perform Queen Victoria's "underground" work. His true form is that of a demon. According to his contract with his young Master Ciel, a proudly independent boy who faces his cursed fate head-on, he becomes Ciel's shadow and cleans up the incidents that occur in the underground society.

Cast

Yukito NishiiCiel Phantomhive
Uehara TakuyaGrell Sutcliff
Matsumoto ShinyaAlan Humphries
Takuya IdeRonald Knox
Shuuhei IzumiUndertaker
Yuya MatsushitaSebastian Michaelis

