Kuroshitsuji: The Most Beautiful DEATH in The World

England, the 19th Century. The almighty butler Sebastian of the Phantomhive House: the "evil nobles" that are contracted to perform Queen Victoria's "underground" work. His true form is that of a demon. According to his contract with his young Master Ciel, a proudly independent boy who faces his cursed fate head-on, he becomes Ciel's shadow and cleans up the incidents that occur in the underground society.
|Yukito Nishii
|Ciel Phantomhive
|Uehara Takuya
|Grell Sutcliff
|Matsumoto Shinya
|Alan Humphries
|Takuya Ide
|Ronald Knox
|Shuuhei Izumi
|Undertaker
|Yuya Matsushita
|Sebastian Michaelis
