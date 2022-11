Not Available

Kurradu (Telugu: కుర్రాడు, English: Boy) is a 2009 Telugu film, directed by Sandeep Gunnam. The film stars Varun Sandesh and Neha Sharma in the lead roles. It is a remake of the Tamil film Polladhavan starred Dhanush and Divya Spandana . The film was released on 12 November 2009.