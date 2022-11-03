Kurt Angle: It's True! It's True

Not Available

Kurt Angle--love him or hate him, he's the only Federation superstar with an Olympic gold medal! In this video, many Federation Superstars speak of their real feelings toward Kurt Angle. We also capture an unscripted, totally candid Kurt Angle at a Federation commercial shoot. See for yourself the Intensity, Integrity, and Intelligence Kurt used to win the European & Intercontintental Championships, and the King of the Ring. Also, his notorious involvement with Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley. WARNING: Whatever your thoughts on Kurt Angle, you may change your mind after viewing this. It's true, it's true!