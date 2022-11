Not Available

Gospel performer and producer Kurt Carr celebrates his faith in God with a little help from the Kurt Carr Singers in this inspirational live concert of traditional spiritual favorites. Selections include "For Every Mountain," "Been So Good," "Holy, Holy, Holy," "Kumbaya," "Do You Know Him?" and a medley of "We've Come This Far by Faith," "I've Decided to Make Jesus My Choice," "Lord, Keep Me Day by Day" and "I'll Fly Away from Here."